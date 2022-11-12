Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($78.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,010. The company has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

