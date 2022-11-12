Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $63.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.59.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($64.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($73.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.