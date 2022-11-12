ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.88 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,142 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

