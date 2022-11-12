Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Lifted to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barrington Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANIK. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Anika Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ANIK opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $453.62 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Anika Therapeutics
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
Featured Stories
