Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Lifted to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barrington Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANIK. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ANIK opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $453.62 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Anika Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3,596.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 315.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.