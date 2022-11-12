Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Down 31.9% in October

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANZU. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,341,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 830,617 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,759,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,565 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,268,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANZU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. 50,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

