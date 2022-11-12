Aperam S.A. (APEMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.48 on December 9th

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4804 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. Aperam has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aperam from €55.00 ($55.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aperam from €44.00 ($44.00) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aperam from €33.40 ($33.40) to €29.50 ($29.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Featured Articles

