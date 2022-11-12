APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

APG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APi Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth $1,745,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 169,647 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

