APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.
APG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group
In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
APi Group Trading Up 2.3 %
APi Group stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21.
APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APi Group (APG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.