Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of AIF opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $15.98.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
