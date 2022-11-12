Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AIF opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 258,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.