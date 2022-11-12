AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AppFolio to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.75.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.92. The stock had a trading volume of 109,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,381. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.98. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $910,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $910,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $58,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,432 in the last ninety days. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

