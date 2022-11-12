Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.42–$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.50 million-$123.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.39 million. Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$1.36–$1.30 EPS.

APPN traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,355. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. Appian has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $90.79.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.13.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $145,993.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $145,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,916 shares of company stock valued at $335,752. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Appian by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Appian by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

