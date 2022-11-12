Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Increased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $110.53 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average is $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

