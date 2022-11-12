Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Lake Street Capital

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

APYX has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered Apyx Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday.

Apyx Medical Trading Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ APYX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.52. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II bought 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $70,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 497,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

See Also

