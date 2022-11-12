Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Short Interest Down 46.7% in October

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Price Performance

ARCK stock remained flat at $10.26 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,264. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

