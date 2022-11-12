Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the October 15th total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARTH remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 127,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,294. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Arch Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

