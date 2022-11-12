Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the October 15th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Archer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARHVF remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. Archer has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs.

