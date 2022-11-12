Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.87. 25,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 691,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.
Arcos Dorados Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.