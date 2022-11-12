Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.87. 25,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 691,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $883.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

