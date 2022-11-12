Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $75.58 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. Ardor has a total market cap of $75.58 million and $2.59 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0757 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00081546 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00067730 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000502 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001738 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012328 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023436 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001462 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005842 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
