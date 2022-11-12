Ardor Trading 29.7% Lower Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $70.86 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00079000 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00065341 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000472 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012128 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022779 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005703 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000265 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
