Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

ARHS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 913,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,816. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.38 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 134.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

