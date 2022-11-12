Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) PT Lowered to $8.00 at BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BWS Financial from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

ARLO opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.67. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,395.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 518.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 55,331 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 978.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

