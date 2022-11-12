Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Down 61.2% in October

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the October 15th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ASHTF traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $87.50.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.