Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Down 61.2% in October

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the October 15th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASHTF traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.