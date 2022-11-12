Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Associated Capital Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

NYSE AC opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.63 million, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.13. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $113,244 in the last 90 days. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

