Astar Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.31 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $56.31 million and $5.47 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

