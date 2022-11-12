Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the October 15th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALPMY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 61,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,584. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

Further Reading

