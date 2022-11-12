AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £120 ($138.17) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($112.84) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.17) to £118 ($135.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a £101 ($116.29) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £125 ($143.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £110.14 ($126.81).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

LON AZN traded down GBX 560 ($6.45) during trading hours on Friday, reaching £105.98 ($122.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £101.54 and its 200-day moving average price is £104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($93.15) and a 1 year high of £115.40 ($132.87). The company has a market capitalization of £164.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.24.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.