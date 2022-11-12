Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Down 33.6% in October

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,300 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the October 15th total of 953,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Athersys Stock Performance

ATHX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,050. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter. Athersys had a negative net margin of 779.67% and a negative return on equity of 545.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.50) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 605.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106,426 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Athersys by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Athersys by 438.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

