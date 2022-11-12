Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Short Interest Update

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Athlon Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SWET remained flat at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,628. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Athlon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athlon Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the third quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the third quarter worth $122,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $147,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 3.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Athlon Acquisition

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

