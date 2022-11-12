Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

NYSE ATO traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,429. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

