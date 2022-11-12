Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

