Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Atrion Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $688.50 on Tuesday. Atrion has a one year low of $542.10 and a one year high of $799.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Atrion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Atrion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 686.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 16.0% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter worth approximately $655,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

