AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

