aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 58,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,121. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 87.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 14.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

