Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Audacy Stock Performance

Shares of AUD remained flat at $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 702,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Audacy has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Institutional Trading of Audacy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Audacy by 159.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 631,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 388,070 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Audacy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 217,332 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Audacy by 1,781.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 113,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 107,894 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Audacy by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 106,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49,921 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Audacy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 53,512 shares during the period. 51.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

