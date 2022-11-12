AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Down 38.2% in October

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the October 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AudioEye Stock Performance

AudioEye stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $56.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.30. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AudioEye will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AudioEye by 173.9% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the second quarter worth about $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

