AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Down 38.2% in October

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the October 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AudioEye Stock Performance
AudioEye stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $56.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.30. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AudioEye will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of AudioEye
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
AudioEye Company Profile
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AudioEye (AEYE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.