Aufman Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 1,399 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aufman Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $200.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,550,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.98 and its 200-day moving average is $196.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

