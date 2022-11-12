Aufman Associates Inc Has $2.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Aufman Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Aufman Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.96 on Friday, reaching $190.51. 273,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,918. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.18 and its 200-day moving average is $185.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

