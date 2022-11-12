Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Down 1.4%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.20 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 89.40 ($1.03). 438,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 263,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.70 ($1.04).

Augmentum Fintech Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.94. The stock has a market cap of £161.13 million and a PE ratio of 265.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Augmentum Fintech news, insider William Russell acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £63,700 ($73,344.85).

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

