AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIFGet Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.79.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of AOCIF stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.