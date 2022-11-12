AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.79.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of AOCIF stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

