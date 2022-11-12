AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$43.50 Price Target at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 target price on AutoCanada and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$45.50.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$26.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$692.23 million and a PE ratio of 5.14. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$20.76 and a 1-year high of C$43.03.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.3899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.