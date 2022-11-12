Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $249.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.67.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

