Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.99 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.99 billion and $164.74 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $13.29 or 0.00079000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00065341 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000472 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012128 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022779 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005703 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000140 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,028,402 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
