Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.99 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.99 billion and $164.74 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $13.29 or 0.00079000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022779 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000265 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,028,402 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

