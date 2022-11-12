Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the October 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AVTX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,148. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000.

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.