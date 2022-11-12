AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.74-$9.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.11. The stock had a trading volume of 753,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,888. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.84. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $158.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

