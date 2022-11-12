AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 3.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.03.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
