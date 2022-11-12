Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Increased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

AVY opened at $183.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $228.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.