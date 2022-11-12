AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,750

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,675 ($30.80) to GBX 2,750 ($31.66) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AVEVF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Investec cut shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of AVEVA Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($35.69) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,717.50.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

