Axie Infinity Trading 37.8% Lower This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $6.53 or 0.00038790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $627.86 million and approximately $52.21 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,829.84 or 1.00019135 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009024 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021994 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00246977 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,193,972 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,193,971.83759499 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.53340168 USD and is down -8.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $81,989,189.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

