Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 53.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 165,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 46,358 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $59.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

