B. Riley Boosts Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target to $38.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cadre in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of Cadre stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Cadre has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 371.80.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.05%.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cadre by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cadre by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

