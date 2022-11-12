B. Riley Financial Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580,971 shares during the quarter. Exela Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 162.91% of Exela Technologies worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 289.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 12,013,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 8,930,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 3,416,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 119.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,643,135 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 139.7% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,506,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,043,054 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $160,000.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XELA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 69,453,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,753,731. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.69.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies ( NASDAQ:XELA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($2.02). The business had revenue of $266.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

